{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Walker David Royer

Megan Royer would like to announce the birth of her son, Walker David Royer, born October 11, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Kevin Royer and Dawn Royer.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments