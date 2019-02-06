Try 1 month for 99¢
BirthAnnouncements

Maggie Cox

Jason and Aarika Cox would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Maggie Cox, born January 23, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.75 inches. Maggie is welcomed by older brother Acy Cox (3 years old), maternal grandparents Gail and Raymond Price and paternal grandparents Connie and Roger Cox.

