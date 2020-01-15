{{featured_button_text}}
 Photo Provided by Kelsey Kinneman

Brycen Ray Kinneman

Travis and Kelsey Kinneman of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their son, Brycen Ray Kinneman, born November 13, 2019 at Mercy-Jefferson, Festus. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Brycen is welcomed by sibling Bowen Kinneman. Maternal grandparents are Tim and Laura Cox. Paternal grandparents are Dale and Jayne Kinneman.

