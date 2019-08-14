{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Aspyn Josyphine Smothers

Patrick and Jessika Smothers would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Aspyn Josyphine, born August 6, 2019 at Parkland Heath Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Aspyn is welcomed by grandparents Jeff and Dawn Matthews; great grandparents Ethel and Raymond Rehkop; great grandpa George Matthews; great grandma Emma Smothers and a host of aunts and uncles.

