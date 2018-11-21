Try 3 months for $3
Kinleigh Marie Stumbaugh

Jessie and Eric Stumbaugh of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter, Kinleigh Marie Stumbaugh at 5:23 p.m., November 13, 2018 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.

Kinleigh was welcomed by siblings Kassidy (15), Payton (13) and Braydon (8). Maternal Grandparents are Laurie Lollar and the late Bill Lollar of Ironton. Paternal Grandparents are Paula and Halley Henson of Lesterville and Jimmy and Paulette Stumbaugh of Fredericktown.

