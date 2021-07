Haley Barton and Dylan Brotherton of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Michael Ray Brotherton, born June 24, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Betty and Jason Dowd, Jenny and Dustin Edwards and Shannon Brotherton.