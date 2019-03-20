Try 3 months for $3
BirthAnnouncements

Athena Rose Sutton

Jacob Sutton and Lynsey Gulley would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Rose Sutton, born March 8, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

