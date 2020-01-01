{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Scottie Ann Emmett

Scott and Leah Emmett would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Scottie Ann Emmett, born December 18, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Lucas, Danika, Keeley and Kya Emmett. Grandparents are Steve and Jeanne Larkins, Keith and Wanda Mathis.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments