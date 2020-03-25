Birth Announcement

You have free articles remaining.
Georgianna Margaret Stafford
Nathan and Abbygale Stafford of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Georgianna Margaret Stafford, born March 11, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and 20-1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Traery and Rory Stafford. Grandparents Traery Noubarian, Frank Sanders, Andy Noubarian, James and Karen Stafford.
