Grayson Stephen Charles Clayton

Skylar Taylor and Jake Clayton would like to announce the birth of their son, Grayson Stephen Charles Clayton, born November 1, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long.

He is welcomed by siblings Landon, Carter, Isaac, Skylynn and Jackson, paternal grandma Lisa Clayton, paternal great grandma Mona Clayton, and maternal grandparents Isaac and Erica Johnson.

