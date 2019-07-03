{{featured_button_text}}
Sikes

Ellie Grace Sikes

Ellie Grace Sikes

Jake and Catie Sikes of Farmington, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ellie Grace Sikes born May 31, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Festus. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by grandparents Tim and Robin Carden and Scott and Becky Sikes.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments