James Bates and Nicole Snow, of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Gracelynn Marie Bates, and son, Waylon Allen Bates. Gracelynn and Waylon were born February 22, 2023 at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Gracelynn weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. Waylon weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Their grandparents are Marcia and Gary Snow, and Dorothy and James Penrod.