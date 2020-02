Caitlin Thomure and Damien Hanstein of Bismarck, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Gracelin Nicole Hanstein, born January 28, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Gracelin is welcomed by sister Gabriella, grandma Harvetta Sutton, grandpa Jim Sutton, Bruce Orman, grandma Stephanie King and grandpa Derrick King.