Beckett Allen Simpson

Chandra and Nathan Simpson of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Beckett Allen Simpson July 24, 2021.

He was 8 pounds, six ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Craig and Carline Simpson and Curt and Robin Branson.

Beckett was also welcomed home by pet "siblings" Luna, CoCo, and Ozzy.

