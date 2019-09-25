{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Jax Parker Aldridge

Cassie Foss and Kristion Aldridge would like to announce the birth of their son, Jax Parker Aldridge, born September 10, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He is welcomed by Siblings Rilee Hawkins, Mason Aldridge and Ali Aldridge.

