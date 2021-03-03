Birth Announcement

Silas Joshua Robert Boyer
Silas Joshua Robert Boyer, the son of Megan and the late Joshua Boyer was born at 4:47 p.m., February 19, 2021, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy (Stef) Brewer and Alisa and (Carl) Pingel of Perryville. Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Ann Thompson, Jim Brewer, and Sonny and Dorothy Wright.
Paternal grandparents are Larry and Allison Boyer of Marquand. Paternal great-grandparents are Larry and Sue Boyer, Ronald Cook and Patricia (Ron) Cook Pense.