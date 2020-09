Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Brianna Martin and Joshua Kemp, both of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their son, Jiraiya David Wesley Kemp, born August 19, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Jiraiya is welcomed by grandparents David and Rebecca Martin and Chuck and Sherilyn Archenbo.