Jimmie and Malayna Fry of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter McKenna Lynn Fry, born February 13, 2023 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds and was 18 inches long. McKenna was welcomed home by brother Jaxon and grandparents Mary Martin, John Malone, Charlie Elrod and Rachel Thompson.

Ryan and Heather Lee of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Grace Lee, born February 6, 2023 at 1:48 p.m. at Saint Francis Healthcare Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau, MO. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Patsy and Greg Fitzgerald, Mound City, IL and Ken and Deborah Lee of Fredericktown.