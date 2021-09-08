Birth Announcements

Scarlet Isabelle Lynee' Kemp

Brianna Martin and Joshua Kemp would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlet Isabelle Lynee' Kemp, born August 20, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

She was six pounds, ten ounces and measured 19-1/2 inches long.

Grandparents are David Neal Martin, Rebecca Anne Martin, Chuck Archambo, and Sherilyn Archembo.

Paisley was also welcomed home by sibling Jiraiya Kemp.

Paisley Ruth Mills

Brock Mills and Haley Parks would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Paisley Ruth Mills, born August 13, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

She was seven pounds, ten ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Rodney and Rebecca Mills, Danny Greunke, Carrie Bloom, and Sandra Latham.

Paisley was also welcomed home by siblings Sophia and Jameson.

