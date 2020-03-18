Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

BirthAnnouncements

Maisey Rose Smith

Austin and Tiara Smith of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Maisey Rose Smith, born March 4, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Madilyn and Gavin Smith. Grandparents are Wayne Smith and Pam Kennon and Lisa and Mike Lindsey.

****

Anna-Lee Rose Allgier

Matthew and Molly Allgier of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Anna-Lee Rose Allgier at 7:24 p.m., on March 11, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 inches long. She is welcomed by grandparents Alice and Joe Smith and Mark and Kathy Allgier of Fredericktown.

