BirthAnnouncements
Ozzlynn Lavigne Myers

Robert and Kristen Myers would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ozzlynn Lavigne Myers, born November 13, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

She is welcomed by siblings: Mary Jane Myers, Christopher Myers, Lila Myers and Raylynn Sweazey. Grandparents are Jessica Bridgedran, Donnie Hovis, Billy Early, Marla Early, and William Carklin.

Bryce Guitar Pratt-Evans

Ciera Pratt and Edward Evans would like to announce the birth of their son, Bryce Guitar Pratt-Evans, born November 15, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington.

He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He is welcomed by siblings: Dustin Evans and Mason Pratt-Evans. Grandparents are Rodger Pratt and Debra Knight.

