Birth Announcements

Kinsley Jo Hill
Taylar Hages and Danny Hill of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsley Jo Hill, born March 2, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, Missouri. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Patricia Heath, Gerald Heath and Marie Smith. Siblings are Kaylee Hill, Serenity Hill and Amiyah Hill.
****
Joshua Wayne Yount
Robert Yount and Kayla Monroe of Fredericktown announce the birth of their son, Joshua Wayne Yount, born March 9, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, Missouri. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Mickey Yount, Susan West, Kim Monroe and Mike Monroe. Siblings are Elizabeth McMeans and Caden McMeans.