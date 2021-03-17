Birth Announcements

Taylar Hages and Danny Hill of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsley Jo Hill, born March 2, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, Missouri. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Patricia Heath, Gerald Heath and Marie Smith. Siblings are Kaylee Hill, Serenity Hill and Amiyah Hill.