 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Kinsley Jo Hill

Taylar Hages and Danny Hill of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Kinsley Jo Hill, born March 2, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, Missouri. She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Patricia Heath, Gerald Heath and Marie Smith. Siblings are Kaylee Hill, Serenity Hill and Amiyah Hill.

****

Joshua Wayne Yount

Robert Yount and Kayla Monroe of Fredericktown announce the birth of their son, Joshua Wayne Yount, born March 9, 2021 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, Missouri. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Mickey Yount, Susan West, Kim Monroe and Mike Monroe. Siblings are Elizabeth McMeans and Caden McMeans.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News