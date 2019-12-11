{{featured_button_text}}

Holland Avery Hibbs

Audra and Josh Hibbs would like to announce the birth of their son, Holland Avery Hibbs. He was born at home in Kansas City, Missouri on October 31, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wayne and Linda Spain and great grandmother Ruby Spain, all of Fredericktown. Paternal grandparents are Alvin and Vicki Hibbs of Peculiar, Missouri. Great grandparents are Charles Hibbs and Freda Nolan.

***

Ada Grace Parson

Rachelle and Randall Parson would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Ada Grace Parson, born October 22, 2019, 7:42 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by brother Kemper. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Janine Moore, great grandparents are Allene Moore and Noah Young. Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Bobby Parson.

