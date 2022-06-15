Birth announcements

Ensley Wren Boushie

Emily and Wyatt Boushie, both of Fredericktown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Ensley Wren Boushie, born May 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Festus. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long.

Ensley is the granddaughter of Tracy and Bobby Winkelman and Amanda and Greg Boushie. Great grandparents are Brenda Freeland, Irene Winkelman, John Winkelman, and Rita and Rick Hipes.

Olivia Kay Skinner

Alena Rae Skinner and Corey Allen Skinner are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Olivia Kay Skinner, born May 24, 2022, at Saint Francis Healthcare Family BirthPlace. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-1/4 inches long.

Olivia is the granddaughter of Maria Stoops of Fredericktown, Michael Mosley of Houston, Missouri and Christopher and Angella Skinner of Ironton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0