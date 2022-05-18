Birth announcements

Lincoln Cole Graham

Sarah Vernon and Brandon Graham, both of Fredericktown are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Cole Graham, born May 2, 2022, at Parkland Health Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Lincoln is the grandson of Mick Yount, Kelly Graham, Terry Duffel, and Karen Gullet.

He is welcomed home by brothers Brandon Graham, Bentley Graham, and Karter Vernon and sisters Hailey Graham, Oaklyn Vernon, and Claire Vernon.

Zella Maryanne Kelley

Amber Tinsley and Micheal Kelley of Fredericktown are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Zella Maryanne Kelley, born April 28, 2022, at Parkland Health Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Zella is the great granddaughter of the late Mary Cluck and Donna Hoff. Paternal grandmother is Katie Hoff. Maternal grandfather is Bill Tinsley.

