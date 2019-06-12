{{featured_button_text}}
Lyle Lee Hull

Miki and Steve Hull would like would like to announce the birth of their son, Lyle Lee Hull, born May 29, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Victor and Sherry Harding and Geraldine Hull.

Avonelle Jo Allgier

Miriah and Russell Allgier would like to announce the birth of their daughter Avonelle Jo Allgier, born May 28, 2019, 5:07 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by grandparents Ross and Kelly Korokis and Joey and Nan Allgier of Fredericktown.

Addilynn Grace Vance

Loren and Christopher Vance would like to announce the birth of their daughter Addilynn Grace Vance, born June 5, 2019, 3:04 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by grandparents Troy and Michelle Coke and Jeff and Trenna Vance of Fredericktown.

