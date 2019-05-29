{{featured_button_text}}
Greyson Ashdyn Myers

Jordan and Cierra Myers of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their son, Greyson Ashdyn Myers at 2:34 a.m. on May 22, 2019 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Greyson was welcomed home by Brayden Myers - 3 years old. Maternal grandparents are Cybil and Mark Rohan and Chad Dugge of Fredericktown. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Beverly Myers of Park Hills. Great-grandparents are Guy and Tammy Autry, Richard and Helen Dugge, Marqueta and Wayne Bryson and Ronnie and Cristy Cooper of Fredericktown.

Zakariah Zaine Gleghorn

Allison and Jacob Gleghorn announce the birth of their son, Zakariah Zaine Gleghorn, born on May 11, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long.

Zakariah is welcomed home by Toby Gleghorn (big brother). Grandparents are Mandy Rainey (MeeMa), Trey Rainey (Papa TT), Jeromy Leonard and Stephanie St. Clair.

