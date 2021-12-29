Birth Announcements

Layla Grace Weekley

Olivia and Brendon Weekley of Fredericktown wish to announce the birth of their daughter. Layla Grace Weekley was born December 6, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed six pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Amy and Derrick Meek. paternal grandparents are Shane and Stephanie Weekley.

Maggie Lynn Whitnell

Marissa Lindsey and Ryan Whitnell wish to announce the birth of their daughter. Maggie Lynn Whitnell was born November 15, 2021, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She weighed seven pounds, five ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Michael (Lisa) Lindsey, Elizabeth Moyers, and Cheryl Whitnell.

