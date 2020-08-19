Birth Announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rhett Thomas Tawfall

Jake and Chelsea Tawfall of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their son, Rhett Thomas Tawfall at 1:05 p.m., on August 13, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Rhett was welcomed home by big sister Mella (2). Maternal grandparents are Donnie and Sheila Williams of Arcadia. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Linda Tawfall of Fredericktown.

****

Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton

Della Sutton, of Fredericktown, announces the birth of her daughter Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton, on August 4, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by grandma Rochelle Sutton.

****

Delilah Quinn Elaine Francis