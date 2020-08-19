Birth Announcements

Rhett Thomas Tawfall
Jake and Chelsea Tawfall of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their son, Rhett Thomas Tawfall at 1:05 p.m., on August 13, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Rhett was welcomed home by big sister Mella (2). Maternal grandparents are Donnie and Sheila Williams of Arcadia. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Linda Tawfall of Fredericktown.
****
Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton
Della Sutton, of Fredericktown, announces the birth of her daughter Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton, on August 4, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by grandma Rochelle Sutton.
****
Delilah Quinn Elaine Francis
Rodney Jr. and Caitlin Francis, of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter Delilah Quinn Elaine Francis, on August 2, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by grandmas Tammy Miniex and Tracy Francis and Grandpa Rodney Francis Sr.
****
Caroline Ann Bellew
Jacob and Alexandrea Bellew, of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter Caroline Ann Bellew, on August 8, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is welcomed by brother Arley Bellew, grandparents Gaye Potter, Bob and Eartha Michel, all of Fredericktown.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!