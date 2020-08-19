You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Rhett Thomas Tawfall

Jake and Chelsea Tawfall of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their son, Rhett Thomas Tawfall at 1:05 p.m., on August 13, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Rhett was welcomed home by big sister Mella (2). Maternal grandparents are Donnie and Sheila Williams of Arcadia. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Linda Tawfall of Fredericktown.

****

Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton

Della Sutton, of Fredericktown, announces the birth of her daughter Lynlee Renee Leona Sutton, on August 4, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by grandma Rochelle Sutton.

****

Delilah Quinn Elaine Francis

Rodney Jr. and Caitlin Francis, of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter Delilah Quinn Elaine Francis, on August 2, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by grandmas Tammy Miniex and Tracy Francis and Grandpa Rodney Francis Sr.

****

Caroline Ann Bellew

Jacob and Alexandrea Bellew, of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter Caroline Ann Bellew, on August 8, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington, She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. She is welcomed by brother Arley Bellew, grandparents Gaye Potter, Bob and Eartha Michel, all of Fredericktown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew
Obituaries

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew

Joan Marie “Jo” Bellew, 80, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was born January 3, 1940 in Fredericktow…

Randal Jason Harris
Obituaries

Randal Jason Harris

Randal Jason Harris, 39, of Farmington, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born March 6, 1981, in Fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News