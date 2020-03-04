Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BirthAnnouncements

Jensen Lee Harris

Monty Harris and Megan Davis would like to announce the birth of their son, Jensen Lee Harris, born February 19, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington,. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Jaxon Dean Elrod

Malayna Lynn Elrod of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her son, Jaxon Dean Elrod, born February 20, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is welcomed by grandmother Rachel Tripp Thompson and grandfather Charlie Wayne Elrod.

