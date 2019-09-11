{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Makenna Rae Watson

Michael and Mindy Watson would like to announce the birth of their daughter Makenna Rae Watson, born August 12, 2019 at 9:16 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. She weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by sibling Alivia Grace Watson. Maternal grandparents are Janis and Kelvin Gibson and Bobby Coleman. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Ann Watson and April and Scott Mullen. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Griffin Neal McMinn

Garrett and Calie McMinn would like to announce the birth of their son Griffin Neal McMinn, born August 20, 2019 at 1:22 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. He is welcomed by maternal grandparents Greg and Heather Burns and paternal grandparents Mardale and Cathy McMinn.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments