Everly Jaymes Francis

James and Lindsey Francis of Marquand would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Jaymes Francis, born February 14, 2019, 12:49 pm.m at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. 

Everly Jaymes is welcomed by two siblings, grandparents Mike and Cinday Larkin of Ironton, the former Mike Kollar of Granger, Indiana, Dell and Vera Janke of Marquand and James and Michele Francis of Fredericktown.

Brimly Rae Henderson

Drew and Faith Henderson of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Brimly Rae Henderson at 10:18 a.m. on March 1, 2019 at Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.

Brimly was welcomed home by Addilyn Henderson (3 years old). Maternal grandparents are Terre Keasling and Stanley Keasling (deceased) of Patton. Paternal Grandparents are Scott and Tina Henderson of Fredericktown. Great grandparents are Edith and Glenwood Propst of Patton and Viola Jean Babneau of Washington, Indiana.

