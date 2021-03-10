Birth Announcements

Darien Shaffer of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her son, Ahlyas Lee Shaffer, born February 11, 2021 at Southeast Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 1.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Angela Wood and Kevin Mullins.

Paige Emily Mills of Patton announce the birth of her daughter, Ronni Grace Mills at 4:51 p.m. on March 4, 2021 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Ronni was welcomed home by her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts and uncle along with many other family members and friends. Grandparents are Rod Mills of Patton and Mark and Cybil (Cooper) Rohan of Fredericktown.