Olin Clyde David Stevens

Kyle and Jessalyn Stevens of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Olin Clyde David Stevens, born at 8:55 a.m., January 21, 2023, at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18 inches long. Olin is welcomed by grandparents David and Cherie Lewis of Newbern, TN, Faron Gwinn and Debbie Starkey of Fredericktown, Carol Klobe of Fredericktown and Rocky and Penny Stevens of Fredericktown.

Declin Lewis Evans

Bobby Evans III and Danielle Evans of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Declin Lewis Evans, born January 10, 2023, at Parkland Health Center. Declin weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 17.5 inches long. He was welcomed home by brothers Colin Evans and Tristian Evans.

Maryann Adaleth Sanchez

Mayle Sanchez Cruz of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her daughter, Maryann Adaleth Sanchez. She was born January 21, 2023 at Parkland Health Center. She weighed 5, pounds 11 ounces and was 17 inches long.

Lux Violet Heady

Randell and Kaylin Heady of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Lux Violet Heady. She was born January 5, 2023 at Parkland Health Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches long. Lux was welcomed by grandparents Jeff and Starr Farmer, Charles Heady and Tina O'Tinger. Jacob and Krysten Farmer, Ronnie Lovelace; big sister, Treylynn and big cousin Zoe.