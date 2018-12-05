Ozzie Parker Rogers
Quentan and Jennifer Rogers would like to announce the birth of their son, Ozzie Parker Rogers, born November 8, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 6 pounds 15-1/2 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.
He is welcomed by siblings Savanah Rogers of Marion, IL, Trentan Rogers of Dexter and Elijah Rogers of Marquand. Grandparents are Roy and Cynthia Rogers of Zalma and Mark and Deborah Peppers. Great-Grandparents are Bill and Evelyn Peppers and Gene and Shirley Rauls.
Gracelynn Rae Jaycox
Nola Jaycox and Kyle Brady would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Gracelynn Rae Jaycox, born November 24, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She was 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She is welcomed by Uncle Eldyn Jaycox and the late Grayson Jaycox (brother). Grandparents are Tasha and the late Rodney Jaycox, Kevin and Toni Brady. Great Grandparents are Randy and Robin Jaycox, Rogar and Terry Sweatt, and Paul Davis. Great-Great-Grandfather is Lovie Jaycox.
Jackson Edward Clayton
Skylar Taylor would like to announce the birth of her son, Jackson Edward Clayton, born November 18, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He was 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19-1/2 inches long. He is welcomed by siblings Landon, Carter, Isaac and Skylynn. Grandparents are Erica and Isaac Johnson, and Lisa Clayton. Great Grandma is Mona Clayton.
