Birth Announcements

Eli Matthew Green

Jason and Tasha Green of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Eli Matthew Green, born at 8:29, June 21, 2021 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long.

He is welcomed by siblings ADAH (5), and Joshua (2-1/2). Maternal grandparents are Noel and Willa Reeves of Boss, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Rickey and Dorothy Green of Whitewater, Missouri.

Katarina Isadora Cook-Rojas

Mariah Leigh Alvarez of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her daughter, Katarina Isadora Cook-Rojas, born at 4:26 a.m., June 20, 2021 at Saint Francis Healthcare Family Birth Place. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

She is welcomed by three siblings. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Dusty Stacy of Fredericktown.

