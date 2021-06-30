 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Eli Matthew Green

Jason and Tasha Green of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Eli Matthew Green, born at 8:29, June 21, 2021 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long.

He is welcomed by siblings ADAH (5), and Joshua (2-1/2). Maternal grandparents are Noel and Willa Reeves of Boss, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are Rickey and Dorothy Green of Whitewater, Missouri.

Katarina Isadora Cook-Rojas

Mariah Leigh Alvarez of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of her daughter, Katarina Isadora Cook-Rojas, born at 4:26 a.m., June 20, 2021 at Saint Francis Healthcare Family Birth Place. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long.

She is welcomed by three siblings. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Dusty Stacy of Fredericktown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seeking Forever Home
Democrat News

Seeking Forever Home

A grey, tabby, short-hair, friendly cat was picked up June 16, on Baker Street. It is on stray hold until June 23, waiting for its owner to re…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …

Bill Peppers
Obituaries

Bill Peppers

Bill Peppers, 84, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born April 9, 1937 in Hoxie, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Della (H…

Tina Marie Morgan
Obituaries

Tina Marie Morgan

Tina Marie Morgan, 60, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Minor, Missouri. She was born January 26, 1961 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to …

A return to nearly normal
Democrat News

A return to nearly normal

Life is returning to normal. Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News