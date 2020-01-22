{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Everett Lucas Clark

Lucas and Hannah Clark of Patton, announce the birth of their son, Everett Lucas Clark, at 6:35 p.m., on January 13, 2010 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19-1/2 inches long. Everett was welcomed by maternal grandparents Scott and Sandra Myers of Patton; paternal grandparents Tim Clark of Leadington and Erica Clark of Fredericktown; and great-grandparents Cindy Nichols of Fredericktown and Joanne Adams of Farmington.

****

Isla Collins Roberts

Seth and Lindsey Roberts of Fredericktown announce the birth of their daughter, Isla Collins Roberts at 7:47 p.m., January 16, 2020 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. Isla was welcomed home by Weston (9), Kinleigh (7), Sawyer (4) and Bryer (2). Maternal grandparents are Robert and Katy Lawler of Fredericktown. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Denise Roberts of Fredericktown. Great-grandparents are Kay Tinsley Roach of Fredericktown and Don and Diane Roberts of Farmington.

