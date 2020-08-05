Birth Announcements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Avery Rose Harrison

Jesse and Katie Harrison of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Avery Rose Harrison, born July 5, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Brihana and Rylan Harrison. Grandparents are Christy and Jim Crome and Shelly and James Waldron.

Nehemiah Lee Pinkley

Whitney Kannenberg and Tony Pinkley of Farmington would like to announce the birth of their son Nehemiah Lee Pinkley, born July 10, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is welcomed by siblings Shalynn White and Abbygail Kannenberg. Grandparents are Tammy Asher (Duane Stateler), John and Linda White, (Late Barbara) and Richard Reeves

Eratria Aria Rose Fisher

Eric and Sasha Biesemeyer and (Godmother) Donna Fisher of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Eratria Aria Rose Fisher, born July 17, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by brothers Domanick Biesemeyer and Adrian Bisemeyer. Grandmother is Dora Lord, grandfather Chad Bellew, grandmother Rebecka Singleton, grandfather Jay Singleton, grandmother Jeanette Fisher and grandfather Charles Fisher.

