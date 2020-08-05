You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BirthAnnouncements

Avery Rose Harrison

Jesse and Katie Harrison of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Avery Rose Harrison, born July 5, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Brihana and Rylan Harrison. Grandparents are Christy and Jim Crome and Shelly and James Waldron.

****

Nehemiah Lee Pinkley

Whitney Kannenberg and Tony Pinkley of Farmington would like to announce the birth of their son Nehemiah Lee Pinkley, born July 10, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is welcomed by siblings Shalynn White and Abbygail Kannenberg. Grandparents are Tammy Asher (Duane Stateler), John and Linda White, (Late Barbara) and Richard Reeves

****

Eratria Aria Rose Fisher

Eric and Sasha Biesemeyer and (Godmother) Donna Fisher of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Eratria Aria Rose Fisher, born July 17, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, in Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by brothers Domanick Biesemeyer and Adrian Bisemeyer. Grandmother is Dora Lord, grandfather Chad Bellew, grandmother Rebecka Singleton, grandfather Jay Singleton, grandmother Jeanette Fisher and grandfather Charles Fisher.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Berry
Obituaries

Gary Berry

Gary E. Berry, 64, of Arnold, Missouri, died Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born November 26, 1955, the son of son of Roy and Delores June (Pogu…

Elmer Mouser
Obituaries

Elmer Mouser

Elmer Mouser, 96, of Marquand, formerly of Doniphan Missouri, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born January 11, 1924 in Marquand, to Ester…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News