Birth Announcements

Addison Marie Stroup

Chris and Beth (Weinkein) Stroup, of Farmington, announce the birth of their daughter, Addison Marie Stroup, at 7:48 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. She weighed 4 lbs., 6 oz. and was 17-1/4 inches long.

Addison is the granddaughter of Mark and Sandy Weinkein of Perryville and Steve and Kathy Stroup of Marquand, and she is the great-granddaughter of Janet Feltz of Perryville.

Casen Wade Roberts

Elizabeth "Nikki" Brotherton and Kenneth Roberts, of Patton, Missouri, wish to announce the birth of their son Casen Wade Roberts. He was born at 7:40 p.m., July 7, 2021, at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Casen weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long.

Casen is the grandson of Greg and Mary Brotherton of Patton and David and Crystal Schulte of Bismarck, Missouri and Joseph Roberts of Mineral Point, Missouri.

