BirthAnnouncements

Oakleigh Rose Nahm

Daniel and Nikki Nahm of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their daughter Oakleigh Rose Nahm, born January 24, 2020 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19-1/2" long. She is welcomed by siblings Aspen Golden, Michael Huff and McKinley Nahm. Grandparents are Dawn Royer, Kevin and Teri Royer, and Harold and Silvia Mills. Great grandparents are MaDonna Shannon, Louis and Barb Royer, Jim and Paulette Stumbaugh.

Tanner Gene Johnson

Amanda and Timothy Johnson of Sedgewickville, would like to announce the birth of their son, Tanner Gene Johnson. Born January 2, 2020 at 12:14 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Harold and Brenda Myers of Fredericktown and Marcia Johnson of Sedgewickville.

