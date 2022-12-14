Birth Announcements

Wrenley James Stafford

Nathan and Abbygale Stafford of Fredericktown, would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Wrenley James Stafford, born July 21, 2022 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighted 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Traery, Rory and Georgianna Stafford.

****

Della Elaine Rose Tesnow

Kyndra Williams and Max Tesnow of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter, Della Elaine Rose Tesnow at 5:29 p.m., on July 29, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Della was welcomed home by Castyn (10), Hazel (6), Deston (5) and Wale (3).

****

Wrenley Elizabeth Weekley

Jayme Barks and Cody Weekley of Fredericktown, announce the birth of their daughter, Wrenley Elizabeth Weekley, born 2:23 p.m., August 6, 2022 at Southeast Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 9.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by grandparents Carla Graham of Fredericktown and Christina and Ricky Weekley of Fredericktown.

****

Wyatt Weston and Wynter Ann Hurst

Clyde Jr. and Mary Ann Hurst of Marquand, announce the birth of their twins, Wyatt Weston Hurst and Wynter Ann Hurst, born September 30, 2022 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. Wyatt weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 inches long, Wynter weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 17 inches long. Wyatt and Wynter were welcomed home by siblings Mason Ham, Maxwell Ham, Addison Hurst and Hunter Hurst, and grandparents Marsha and Chuck Christian.

****

Ozzy Wayne Burcham

Nick Burcham and Josie Morris of Ironton would like to announce the birth of their son, Ozzy Wayne Burcham, born October 26, 2022 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Ozzy was welcomed home by grandparents Robert Morris, Loretta Gallaher, John Gallaher, Kathy Montgomery, Carter Burcham and Brinlee Burcham.