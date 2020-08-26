Birth Announcements

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Jason Francis and Hannah Underwood of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Tucker Andrew Francis, born 6:27 p.m., August 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Tucker is welcomed by Grandparents Mike and Kim Underwood and Jim and Paul Francis, all of Fredericktown.