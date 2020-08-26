 Skip to main content
Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

BirthAnnouncements

Tucker Andrew Francis

Jason Francis and Hannah Underwood of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Tucker Andrew Francis, born 6:27 p.m., August 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Tucker is welcomed by Grandparents Mike and Kim Underwood and Jim and Paul Francis, all of Fredericktown.

Whitlee Colins Roark

provided by Thelma Sikes

Whitlee Colins Roark was born August 20, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson, Festus, Missouri to Justin and Katelyn Roark of Ironton, Missouri. Grandparents are Tom and Heather Sikes. Great-Grandparents are Vernon and Thelma Sikes and Gary and Sue Tune of Fredericktown.

