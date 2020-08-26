Birth Announcements

Tucker Andrew Francis
Jason Francis and Hannah Underwood of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Tucker Andrew Francis, born 6:27 p.m., August 12, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Tucker is welcomed by Grandparents Mike and Kim Underwood and Jim and Paul Francis, all of Fredericktown.
Whitlee Colins Roark
provided by Thelma Sikes
Whitlee Colins Roark was born August 20, 2020 at Mercy Jefferson, Festus, Missouri to Justin and Katelyn Roark of Ironton, Missouri. Grandparents are Tom and Heather Sikes. Great-Grandparents are Vernon and Thelma Sikes and Gary and Sue Tune of Fredericktown.
