BirthAnnouncements

Noelle Olivia Dawn Smothers

Leah and Cody Smothers announce the birth of their daughter, Noelle Olivia Dawn Smothers at 1:47 p.m., on February 15, 2019 at Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz. and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Noelle was welcomed home by sister Ivy Smothers. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Gene Wagganer. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Michelle Smothers.

Josie Kay Guinn

Katie Collier and Jacob Guinn would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Josie Kay Guinn, born January 15, 2019 at 12:32 p.m. at Saint Francis Healthcare System, Cape Girardeau. She weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz. and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Jane Radetic of Cape Girardeau, Michael Brashear of O'Fallon, Cherie and David Lewis of Newbern, Tennessee and Faron Guinn of Fredericktown.

