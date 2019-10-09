{{featured_button_text}}
Kali Jo Weston

Billy Weston and Kristin McClanahan would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Kali Jo Weston, born September 27, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18-1/4 inches long. She is welcomed by siblings Zack, Blayne, Bailey, Brody, Keagen, Owen and Kora. Grandparents are Doc and Angie McClanahan, Mary Jo Wright and Teresa and Mike Lober.

Valkyrie Raven Storm Burmeister

Christopher Burmeister and Lauren Harper would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Valkyrie Raven Storm Burmeister, born September 26, 2019 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and 18-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by sister Aalijah Jackson, age 6. Grandparents are Diane Gallmeier, Wayne Starz, Cindy Harris, Richard Harris and Steven Wayne Burmeister.

