Birth Announcements

Drew William James Parker

Tiffany and Travis Parker of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Drew William James Parker August 10, 2021.

He was eight pounds, one ounce and measured 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Jim and Jane Parker and Bill and Pam Naeger.

Drew was also welcomed home by siblings Cali, Aerie, and Brielle Parker.

Chase Alan Yount

Alan and Amber Yount of Fredericktown would like to announce the birth of their son, Chase Alan Yount August 6, 2021.

He was six pounds, seven ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Brad and Peggy Yount. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Janesa Whitener. Paternal great grandmother is Shirley Huffman, and maternal great grandmother is Jeanie Stairs.

Chase was also welcomed home by siblings Jaycee and Andy Pryor, Jacob Yount, Nevaya Whitener, Trevor Dettling, and Jadyn Yount.

