Wyatt Cody Bittle
William Bittle along with his parents Cody and Laura Bittle would like to announce the birth of his little brother, Wyatt Cody Bittle. Wyatt was born November 16, 2018, weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz. and was 20 inches long. Wyatt was welcomed home by big brother William Bittle, maternal grandparents Tom and Becky Mooney, paternal grandparents Charles and Kandy Bittle, great grandmother Wilma Brewington, and great grandmother Carol Clonts.
August Nolan Schulz
Jacob and Ariah Schulz would like to announce the birth of their son, August Nolan Schulz, born November 5, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. He is welcomed by Grandparents Greg and Melina Buxton, Christina Garcia and Christopher Schulz.
Aya Mae Bess
Dustin and Brittany Bess would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Aya Mae Bess, born November 15, 2018, 12:50 a.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center's Family BirthPlace, Cape Girardeau. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long. She is welcomed by Granparents Polly Reutzel, Brett Reutzel, Tammy Bess and David Bess.
Weston Ryan Davis
Anthony and Kasey Davis would like to announce the birth of their son, Weston Ryan Davis, born December 7, 2018 at Parkland Health Center, Farmington. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by Aliyah Davis, Macie Davis, Sherrey and Jason Myers, Karen Davis, Travis McDonnald, Becky Perry, Ronald and Wanda Stilwell and Renee Sansocie.
