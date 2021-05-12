Black Hawks land at FHS

The Fredericktown High School JROTC students were given a rare opportunity, Wednesday, as the Missouri National Guard flew in two Black Hawk helicopters to Fredericktown High School.
During their visit, some of the students opted to take a ride as the two helicopters took three trips around town.
Fredericktown JROTC Instructor LTC John Francis said life is about creating circumstances others can grow from.
"A lot of the students have a real fear of heights and equate it to the aircraft," Francis said. "We enjoy giving them something they'll most likely never have a chance to do again. We also love to see the smiles and excitement from the cadets. It's definitely a bonding experience for all."
Francis said the opportunity helps the cadets get out of their comfort box and allows them to mature and see that their fears may be unwarranted.
Kiera Lett said she was really nervous, but once they started ascending she wanted to keep going up to the stars.
"It was a great experience and you got to see Fredericktown in a different light," Lett said. "It was amazing to see the pilots and crew chiefs from the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG). It was great talking with them like they were regular civilians and have a normal conversation."
Devon Conn said it was terrifying and amazing at the same time.
"Once we took off I looked around and everyone seemed scared and excited," Conn said. "No one let go of the straps and continued looking around at the ground and other aircraft flying. It was so cool. The cadre brought us pizza from Domino's. It was amazing."
Piper Tull also said it was scary at first but once she got in the air she was very happy about it.
"It was really pretty and the cars looked really little when looking at them from the sky," Tull said. "I really want to get on it and fly again."
Francis said the event was flawless and despite concerns about the weather, everything fell in line.
"It's great when you have the firefighters, police, school administration and teacher support all come together," Francis said. "We have an amazing city and the people are the best in the world. Many people say they want to leave Fredericktown but often find the best things in life are right here."
Francis said the MOARNG enjoys visiting with the cadets and is very supportive.
"The MOARNG loves supporting events like this and they strive to do as many as they can," Francis said. "The soldiers in the MOARNG live within our communities and it gives them a chance to show all that you can be a part of the Army and work everyday right here in Missouri."
Francis said he would like to thank the MOARNG, Fredericktown Police Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, R-I Administration, and the teachers for their support.
"It wouldn't have be a success without them," Francis said.
The visit from the MOARNG Black Hawk Helicopters began two years ago, with last year being canceled due to COVID. Francis said he plans to make the visit an annual event.
When asked if the visit would help class recruitment, Francis said, "Absolutely! There are very few that don't want the chance to jump on a helicopter."
