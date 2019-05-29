{{featured_button_text}}
The Primitive Quartet

Bluegrass southern gospel group The Primitive Quartet has been singing together for 45 years and will once again entertain BREC members at the 81st annual meeting.

 Provided by Heather Dietiker

Black River Electric Cooperative will hold its 81st Annual Membership Meeting  June 1.

Member registration begins at 8 a.m. inside the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School and the meeting is scheduled to conclude at noon.

BREC invites every member to join them for this celebration of member ownership. The first 1,000 co-op members registering will receive a gift. Every member registering before 8:45 a.m. will be included in the Early Bird Drawing for a 43” Smart TV. All registered members who are in attendance will be eligible for prize drawings throughout the morning as well as the Grand Prize Drawing featuring a $500 cash prize. Members must be present to win.

BREC members will enjoy entertainment by The Primitive Quartet. This bluegrass southern gospel group has been singing together for 45 years. They’ve recorded several albums and have toured throughout the United States and abroad.

In addition to prize drawings and entertainment, the co-op will conduct its annual business meeting. Officials will report on 2018 operations and are expected to announce a capital credit refund of more than $1 million back to co-op members. Members will also elect three directors to serve on the cooperative’s Board of Directors.

Those in attendance can take advantage of free blood pressure checks, blood sugar checks, and glaucoma screenings, as well as enjoying free soda and coffee. Food will be available for purchase. BREC looks forward to this exciting event and the opportunity to gather together with their member-owners. Anyone with questions about the meeting may go to www.brec.coop or call 1-800-392-4711.

