Black River Electric Cooperative drive-thru annual meeting, Saturday

Black River Electric Cooperative will hold its 83rd Annual Membership Meeting June 5 on the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School parking lot.

In order to provide a safe experience for BREC members, this year’s annual meeting will be a drive-thru only event.

Members will be asked to register and vote in the board of directors election from their cars and then drive on to enjoy the remainder of the day. Due to the pandemic, no entertainment or refreshments will be provided. Member registration begins at 8 a.m. and closes at 11 a.m. A brief business meeting will be held at 11 a.m.

Even though the format is different, it is important for co-op members to participate. All registered members will receive a $10 electric bill credit for their participation. In order to receive the bill credit and to vote in the board of directors election, the electric service must be in the name of the person registering at the meeting.

Members will be automatically entered in the prize drawing for larger bill credits and the $500 Cash Grand Prize. The first 750 co-op members registering will also receive a gift bag. Prize drawings will occur June 7, at BREC headquarters. Members do not have to be present to win. Winners will be notified by BREC and posted on www.brec.coop.