Black River Electric Cooperative’s 82nd Annual Meeting postponed

After reviewing recommendations from national, state, and local public health resources, and the cooperative’s management team, the Black River Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has postponed the cooperative’s 82nd Annual Membership Meeting.

“Our concern for the health of our members and employees was the determining factor for the postponement,” cooperative General Manager John Singleton said. “Considering recommendations from state and national public health officials and given the social distancing requirements, it would have been difficult to ask members to gather for the business meeting.”

BREC will announce a new date for Annual Meeting in the coming months. Members may watch for updates in the Rural Missouri Magazine and BREC’s website, www.brec.coop.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Despite the current circumstances, our mission remains to provide members with safe, reliable, and affordable power.